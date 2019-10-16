Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,737 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medtronic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,728. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $112.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

