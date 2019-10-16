Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,885 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $78,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.54. 768,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,885. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,716 shares of company stock worth $821,299. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

