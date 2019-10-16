Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,154 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries comprises about 1.6% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 1.96% of Polaris Industries worth $105,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,825. Polaris Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp set a $125.00 price target on Polaris Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

