Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 8,619 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 332,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $24,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.7% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 724,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,826,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,364,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 47.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 671,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after buying an additional 215,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 601,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,701,000 after purchasing an additional 119,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.56. 3,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46.

MSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $82.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.30.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

