ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,112 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after buying an additional 127,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 177,213 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,401,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $62.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

