Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the August 30th total of 12,540,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,750. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Consolidated Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $333.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 134,074 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $6,390,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth about $811,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

