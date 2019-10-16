Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading 5.1% Higher

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.50, 961,902 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,290,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 134,074 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $83,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $6,390,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter worth $811,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

