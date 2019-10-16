Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-10.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,756. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

