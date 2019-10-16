Contrasting Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) & Amcor (OTCMKTS:AMCR)

Amcor Limited ADS (OTCMKTS:AMCRY) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amcor Limited ADS and Amcor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor Limited ADS 1 1 1 0 2.00 Amcor 1 0 1 0 2.00

Amcor has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.56%. Given Amcor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Amcor Limited ADS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amcor Limited ADS and Amcor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor Limited ADS $9.32 billion 1.39 $724.00 million N/A N/A Amcor $9.46 billion 1.64 $430.20 million $0.61 15.72

Amcor Limited ADS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amcor.

Risk and Volatility

Amcor Limited ADS has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcor has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amcor Limited ADS pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Amcor pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Amcor Limited ADS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor Limited ADS and Amcor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor Limited ADS N/A N/A N/A Amcor 4.72% 22.10% 7.36%

Summary

Amcor beats Amcor Limited ADS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amcor Limited ADS

Amcor Limited provides rigid and flexible packaging products for the food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and other fast moving consumer end markets in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications. It also provides flexible and film packaging products for various industries; and tobacco packaging products. Amcor Limited was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Southbank, Australia.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

