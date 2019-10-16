Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Raymond James raised Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

NYSE CPA traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. 302,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,796. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copa will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

