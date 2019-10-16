Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

CLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $77.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Core Laboratories stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.55. 454,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.97. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $108.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett acquired 1,000 shares of Core Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,282,000 after buying an additional 71,430 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,308,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after buying an additional 377,223 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,564,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,811,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,272,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,541,000 after buying an additional 718,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.