Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Short Interest Update

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMT. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the period.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

