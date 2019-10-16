Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$312.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.08 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.06.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.48 million and a PE ratio of 18.82. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.