Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.15

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 37215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

The stock has a market cap of $74.26 million and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile (CVE:CGP)

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

