Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Cap of $9.89 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 16th. Cortex has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can currently be bought for about $0.0660 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, CoinEx, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00221274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.01093293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00087175 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, CoinTiger, OKEx, CoinEx, UEX, Bithumb, CoinBene, BitForex, DEx.top, DragonEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

