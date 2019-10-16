Counterparty 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,094.00 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Counterparty has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Counterparty coin can currently be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00018475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. Counterparty has a total market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $1,094.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,175.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.61 or 0.02735438 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00629968 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000673 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,424 coins. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official message board is counterpartytalk.org.

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counterparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

