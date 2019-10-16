Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 395 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 395 ($5.16).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 454 ($5.93) target price (up from GBX 422 ($5.51)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Countryside Properties from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 371 ($4.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CSP traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 349 ($4.56). The stock had a trading volume of 191,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 319.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.85. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 345 ($4.51).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

