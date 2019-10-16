Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Position Increased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,180,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $81,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CUZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Cousins Properties stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.93. 308,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. Cousins Properties Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $40.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

