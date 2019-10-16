CPChain (CPC) Price Down 10.7% Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $2.51 million and $358,633.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

