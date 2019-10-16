Cred (LBA) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Cred has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and approximately $964,255.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cred token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, DDEX and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.01075673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000776 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00028633 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, Gate.io, Kyber Network, IDEX, OKEx, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

