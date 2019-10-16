Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.40 ($65.58) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Independent Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.93 ($82.48).

Shares of Gerresheimer stock opened at €66.90 ($77.79) on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €51.10 ($59.42) and a 12-month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is €66.75 and its 200-day moving average is €67.41.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

