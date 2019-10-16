Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.5 days. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 2,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,092. The company has a current ratio of 19.07, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $398.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 499,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.