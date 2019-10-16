Critical Survey: PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) vs. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:CM)

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 8 0 0 2.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus price target of $127.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.92%. Given Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is more favorable than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Dividends

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays an annual dividend of $4.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PEOPLES BK COMM/SH does not pay a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 17.03% N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 18.39% 15.92% 0.87%

Volatility & Risk

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PEOPLES BK COMM/SH and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $20.04 million 2.21 $3.40 million N/A N/A Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $19.34 billion 1.92 $4.09 billion $9.34 8.93

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and prepaid and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. The company also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; commercial and corporate banking services; trade finance, correspondent banking, and online foreign exchange services; and wholesale and asset management services. In addition, it offers investment banking advisory and execution services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

