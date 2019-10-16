Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $39,377,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after acquiring an additional 893,192 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $31,379,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 96.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,882,000 after acquiring an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 62.59% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

