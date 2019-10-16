Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $738,000 Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,843,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after buying an additional 2,490,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after buying an additional 437,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen set a $136.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $134.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

