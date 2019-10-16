Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 49,240 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 663,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.53.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 129.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 101,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $2,016,847.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,058,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,723,459.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Steven Hamner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $1,243,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,312,957 shares in the company, valued at $23,331,245.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,464 shares of company stock worth $6,603,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 target price on Medical Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

