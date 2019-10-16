Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $67.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $269,648.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.