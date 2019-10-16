Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,005,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 294.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 611,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after purchasing an additional 456,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,914,000 after purchasing an additional 406,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medpace by 95.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 578,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,877,000 after acquiring an additional 283,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Medpace by 78.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,843,000 after acquiring an additional 260,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $80.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.44.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

