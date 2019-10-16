Crowdstrike (CRWD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Crowdstrike was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $83.00.

10/2/2019 – Crowdstrike was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Crowdstrike was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Crowdstrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $90.00 to $100.00.

8/28/2019 – Crowdstrike is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. 2,592,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,037. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.37. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

