Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Down 2%

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.25, 1,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 million and a P/E ratio of 28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 37.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.38.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 112,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$801,343.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$801,343.54.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

