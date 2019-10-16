CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.99-6.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.07. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.89-5.97 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.83.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,946. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

