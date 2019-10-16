Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. Crown also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.00-5.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Crown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Crown stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.53. 1,021,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,454. Crown has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

