CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.65

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and traded as low as $14.87. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 141,984 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$16.50 target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.89%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

