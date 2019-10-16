Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $159.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.61.

Shares of CMI opened at $165.93 on Wednesday. Cummins has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.49.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 614,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,977,000 after acquiring an additional 383,230 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,520,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

