CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the August 30th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Shares of CVV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.34. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.62.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 22.52% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.