CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CONE. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.13.

CONE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,769. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.70.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.