D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.70

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.70 and last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 3630134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in D. R. Horton by 268.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 122.8% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

