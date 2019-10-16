DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J2 Global in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $7.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.66.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

J2 Global stock opened at $96.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 52,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.03, for a total value of $156,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

