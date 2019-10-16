Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Datadog stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $41.44.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 525,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 571,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,460.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

