Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Datasea Inc (OTCMKTS:DTSS) dropped 10.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.98, approximately 1,678,586 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,699% from the average daily volume of 93,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

About Datasea (OTCMKTS:DTSS)

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of information technology (IT) systems and network security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Xin Platform, an online platform that identifies potential customers, and markets products and services to targeted groups based on the data it collects through security systems; Safe Campus security system, which provides a campus information platform, which is accessible online or through a smartphone application for teachers, students, and their family to enhance the communications between them; and Smart Elevator, a security and management system for elevators.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Datasea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datasea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.