DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Buy by Oddo Bhf

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 75,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,433. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $407.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

