Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Down 6.6%

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.13, 1,673,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,713,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several research firms have commented on DF. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price objective on Dean Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dean Foods by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 524,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 124,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dean Foods by 70.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 272,927 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dean Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dean Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Dean Foods by 15.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 178,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Dean Foods Company Profile (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

