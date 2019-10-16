Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the August 30th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Verostek sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $106,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO F Mark Wolfinger sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $87,081.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,794,944.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Denny’s by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Denny’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush set a $25.00 price target on shares of Denny’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.