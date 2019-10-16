Dero (DERO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.68 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00006369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Dero has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,414,159 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.