Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) Trading Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST)’s stock price was down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 11,220 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,030,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Specifically, major shareholder Pierre Andre Laurent Ma Mestre sold 291,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $110,871.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,603,596 shares in the company, valued at $609,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination Maternity had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination Maternity stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ:DEST) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.56% of Destination Maternity worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. As of August 4, 2018, the company operated 1,114 retail locations, including 480 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 634 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

