Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) a €18.00 Price Target

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €18.00 ($20.93) target price from Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of HFG opened at €16.90 ($19.65) on Monday. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 52-week high of €14.30 ($16.63). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of -31.12.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

