Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €14.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.24 ($18.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.13 ($19.91).

LHA stock opened at €14.80 ($17.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 52-week high of €23.66 ($27.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

