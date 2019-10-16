Dfpg Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,897 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Dfpg Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.10.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.