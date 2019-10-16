Dfpg Investments Inc. Buys 2,352 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

ZM stock opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

