Dfpg Investments Inc. Invests $161,000 in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in IQIYI in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQIYI by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in IQIYI by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQIYI stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.31. IQIYI Inc has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQIYI Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

